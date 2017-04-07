Nurses vote to accept proposals to addres staffing crisis

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has voted to accept proposals to address working issues including staffing, recruitment and the retention “crisis” in nursing and midwifery.

Members had voted in favour of industrial action last December but entered talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) before any took place.

As a result of the that process, 82 per cent of members have now voted in favour of a number of proposed measures which include increasing the workforce by over 1,200 to more than 37,000 before the end of the year.

They also allow for the offer of permanent posts to those currently on panels and for graduates from 2016 and 2017.

Also among the proposed talking points will be increased incentives to attract Irish nurses home from overseas, more flexible permanent contracts and the restoration of allowances removed from new entrants.

Meanwhile, the INMO has agreed to complete its engagement with the Public Service Pay Commission and to finalise its approach to talks between public service unions and government.

General secretary Liam Doran said meetings with thousands of members in recent weeks had heard about ongoing pressures due to staffing shortages.

“The forthcoming talks must result in direct engagement on the obvious need to significantly improve the pay of nurses and midwives,” he said.

“The Government must act and the May talks provide them with the opportunity as nurses and midwives will not wait any longer.”