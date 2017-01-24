Nurses’ strike action looks more likely following breakdown of talks

The prospect of strike action by nurses has increased following the breakdown on Tuesday night of talks between trade unions and health service management.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said no progress had been made during the talks at the Workplace Relations Commission over the recruitment and retention of staff and they had adjourned without agreement.

The INMO claimed health service management have no funded workforce plan to address the current “unsafe” staffing levels. “Health management, while acknowledging the crisis, confirmed no resources were available to address the current situation.”

The organisation said both it and Siptu – which also represents nurses and which was also a participant in the talks – considered this position to be unacceptable and, if allowed to continue, would mean that “the crisis on recruitment and retention of nurses and midwives would only deepen”.

Members of the INMO recently voted by 90 per cent in favour of industrial action, including strikes. The industrial action could involve a work to rule and one day strikes.

Speaking on Tuesday night the general secretary of the organisation Liam Doran said: “The meeting today was very disappointing and confirmed that health service management is either unable, or unwilling, to address this crisis on both a short- and medium-term basis.

“The INMO executive council will meet on Monday and, in the absence of a radical change from management, in their efforts to address this issue, are likely to sanction industrial action following their recent ballot.”