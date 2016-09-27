Nurses seek reduced unpaid hours in line with Garda deal

Nurses are to demand that the Government scale back additional unpaid hours which they must work each week on foot of concessions made to gardaí under a deal reached at the weekend.

Gardaí will see the number of unpaid additional hours they work reduced from 30 to 15 hours annually under the agreement reached between the Department of Justice and the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

The GRA said these hours would in the future be “self rostered” and could be worked in 15-minute blocks at the end of shifts to complete tasks.

Under the former Haddington Road public service agreement, nurses saw their working week extended by one and a half hours without additional payment.

Seeking similar arrangements

General secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Liam Doran said the union would be seeking similar arrangements as offered to gardaí.

“The hours part of the Haddington Road and Lansdowne Road [agreements] are arguably the most offensive to a predominately female workforce.

“Our people have always said that they want the hour and a half back. Good luck to the gardaí. That is very welcome. But the Government is going to have to realise that it is going to have to address the hours issue for nurses and midwives as well.”

Mr Doran said the executive council of his union would be meeting next week to consider a campaign strategy on a number of issues including the additional working hours.

“For the INMO the hours is a very much priorities issue. Without the introduction of a 37-hour week, our campaign will not stop,” he said.

Siptu health service divisional organiser Paul Bell said his members would be seeking similar concessions on the hours issue to those provided to gardaí.

‘Very interested’

He said Siptu would be examining the content of the deal reached by the Department of Justice with the GRA and would be very interested to see how the concession on hours for gardaí would affect its members.

“Our members also work unsocial hours. We believe our members will want a detailed discussion on the hours issue in any future negotiations.”

The Psychiatric Nurses Association also said it wanted to see the Government act on the additional hours which it members were required to work.