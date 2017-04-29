Nuns confirm ownership of hospital site in planning documents

The Religious Sisters of Charity have confirmed their ownership of the site for the relocated National Maternity Hospital in documents submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

The order says it is owner of “part” of the lands constituting the St Vincent’s public and private hospital campus, the order states in a letter giving their consent to build a maternity hospital on their lands.

The St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, which is owned by the order, states in its letter to the board that it “unreservedly” supports the development of the hospital, which is being fast-tracked through the planning process under the strategic infrastructural development initiative.

“The St Vincent’s campus at Elm Park is ideally placed to accommodate the current and future development of obstetrics, gynaecology and neonatal services,” writes chairman James Menton.

The file contains letters of support from the Department of Health, Ireland East Hospital Group, UCD Centre for Human Reproduction and the master of the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dr Rhona Mahony.

Dr Mahony says the current requirement to transfer critically ill women across the city for intensive care illustrates the urgency with which the delivery of a new co-located hospital is required.

Emergency care

“Co-location of MH with all of the medical and surgical facilities in a tertiary general hospital setting will provide women with appropriate emergency care but also the ability to address a wide range of medical and surgical issues, bringing benefits to the services provided on the overall campus.”

The development, located in the centre of the St Vincent’s campus, will include 244 maternity beds, 38 new inpatient beds for St Vincent’s hospital, an extension to an existing car-park and other facilities.

Patients, both public and private, will be accommodated in single rooms. Consultants will be able to hire rooms for private practice.

An Bord Pleanála is currently considering the planning application submitted to build the new maternity hospital last March, and are expected to deliver a decision in September.

The deadline for complaints or observations to be lodged with Dún Laoghaire County Council is May 8th at 5.30pm. Applicants must accompany any formal planning permission observation or submission on the project with a €50 fee.