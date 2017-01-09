Number on hospital waiting lists down for first time in two years

The number of patients on public hospital waiting lists has fallen slightly for the first time in over two years. The fall, to 536,000 patients waiting for inpatient treatment or outpatient appointments, is only 2,000 down on the previous month, but the latest figures from the National Purchase Treatment Fund appear to show that increased investment is beginning to have an impact on waiting times.

The number of patients waiting longer than a year for treatment or an appointment is also down, while long waits for gastro-intestinal tests have been virtually eliminated.

The figures will come as a relief to Minister for Health Simon Harris, who has been under intense pressure over the past week due to record numbers of patients on trolleys in hospital emergency departments.

There were 466 patients waiting for admission to hospital on Monday morning, according to the daily count by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. This was down significantly on last week’s peak of 612, but trolley numbers are generally lower on Mondays. Despite the opening of extra beds in hospitals across the State, Tuesday’s figures are likely to approach record levels.

Emergency departments

The current crisis in emergency departments is also likely to have a knock-on effect on non-urgent work, with appointments cancelled in many hospitals in order to ease overcrowding.

A total of 535,974 patients were on waiting lists at the end of December, according to the latest monthly figures. There were 437,558 on the outpatient waiting list, down about 3,000 on the previous month. Of these, 84,316 were waiting longer than 12 months for an appointment, and 53,334 longer than 15 months.

The HSE said the figures showed it was meeting key targets in its plan to address waiting lists. No patients were now waiting over three years for inpatient/day case procedures, and the number waiting over 18 months for day case procedures had been halved.

Improvement

The inpatient waiting list was virtually unchanged at 81,015. Of these, 12,798 were waiting longer than 12 months and 5,931 longer than 15 months – the latter figure represents an improvement of almost 3,000 in the space of a month.

While 16,577 patients are on the waiting list for gastro-intestinal endoscopies, just 11 have been waiting longer than a year.

The hospital with the longest outpatient waiting list is University Hospital Galway at 34,807, followed by Cork University Hospital, where 27,000 patients are on the list.