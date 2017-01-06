Number of patients on trolleys falls by a third to 395

The number of hospital patients on trolleys has fallen sharply, latest figures show.

There were 395 patients on trolleys Friday morning, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

This represents a drop of over a third from Tuesday’s record high of 612.

Numbers had fallen to 602 on Wednesday and to 578 on Thursday.

The move follows a series of meetings over the trolley crisis, and new measures including the announcement by the HSE Thursday of the opening of dozens of extra hospital beds.

Patients categorised as being on trolleys are those who have not been allocated a ward bed, and as such are typically kept on corridors or moved between general locations where space allows.

The Executive said on Thursday that 60 additional beds were being opened immediately for the next four weeks in 10 hospitals. These “transitional care beds” are in the following hospitals: Galway, Clonmel, Wexford, St Vincent’s, St James’s, Tallaght, Drogheda, Beaumont, the Mater and Connolly.

They will admit “patients, who would otherwise remain in an acute bed, while their nursing home application is being completed and processed.”

The HSE said the measures were designed to address the increased number of patients in emergency departments as well as a spike in flu which was exacerbating a challenging situation in hospitals

It has also committed to opening an extra 63 beds in hospitals as follows: 28 beds in Galway University Hospital, 15 beds in the Mater, eight beds in Kilkenny and 12 beds in Tullamore.

Despite the latest measures, INMO general secretary Liam Doran said nurses were losing patience with cuts in the health system and the clock was ticking on the prospect of industrial action.

“My members have had enough, we have a 90 per cent mandate. We are starting discussions next week. The clock is ticking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their patience is worn out and I cannot rule out industrial action in February, not in the context of money, but in the context of the environment and conditions and the deplorable staffing levels that exist.

“They keep telling nurses to get on with it, well they’re not going to get on with it much longer. They’re not going to make do any longer for the sake of patients and in the interest of their own health and wellbeing.

“You cannot expect people to keep doing this every day and not burn out,” he told the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk.

Mr Doran said that the approach of management and government over the last number of years “has been one of disrespect towards patients, disrespect towards the nursing staff trying to look after them, being told to make do.

“They react only to the latest press release not to what’s right or wrong. Last year 96,000 people were on trolleys, it was 50,000 in 2007. If that isn’t a measurement of failure and no amount of words and hand wringing will change that.”

“The root cause of this problem is an abject failure of management and politicians to plan, implement preparations for the changing demand and to fund the necessary size of the health service. “This is about lack of planning, it is about lack of honesty, about the size and funding and requirements of our health service.

“The people paying the greatest price for that are those ageing people who did nothing wrong except they want to grow old gracefully with the support of the citizens of Ireland. They’re the ones languishing on trolleys.”