Number of patients on trolleys drops below 500

The number of hospital patients stuck on trolleys has fallen to 466, down from a record high of 612 last week, according to new figures.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) trolley and ward watch data for Monday showed 104 patients on trolleys in hospitals in the east and 362 patients on trolleys in the rest of the country.

Figures from January 3rd showed 612 patients waiting on trolleys amid and outbreak of influenza cases.

The crisis prompted the HSE on Thursday to open dozens of extra hospital beds. Sixty “transitional care beds” were opened across 10 hospitals: Galway, Clonmel, Wexford, St Vincent’s, St James’s, Tallaght, Drogheda, Beaumont, the Mater and Connolly.

The HSE said that the measures were designed to address the increased number of patients in emergency departments as well as a spike in flu which was exacerbating the challenging situation in hospitals.

A number of private hospitals were also asked to assist ease the overcrowding.

Additionally, the HSE committed to opening an extra 63 beds in hospitals as follows: 28 beds in Galway University Hospital, 15 beds in the Mater, eight beds in Kilkenny and 12 beds in Tullamore. It did not say exactly when these beds would open but said a discharge lounge would be opened in Waterford in the coming weeks. It will also introduce enhanced discharge processes between hospitals.

The first time the trolley count breached the 600 mark was January 6th last years, when it hit 601. Numbers overall had nearly doubled between what had been described as a “national emergency” in 2007 (50,402 admitted patients on trolleys) and 2016 (93,621) - an increase of 86 per cent, the INMO said.