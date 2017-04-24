Number of abortion pills seized at Irish Border declines

Customs seized 536 abortion pills in 2016, a decline of more than 200 compared with 2015, according to figures from the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

In 2015 850 tablets were confiscated at Irish borders and in 2014 authorities seized 2014 1,107 pills.

The drugs, misoprostol and mifepristone, are taken by women to induce an early term abortion. The 536 tablets seized last year were from 44 attempted importations. It is believed Irish women are increasingly using addresses in Northern Ireland to access abortion medication, and evade Irish customs controls.

The regulatory authority said patients should not purchase prescription medicine unless it has been prescribed for them by a doctor. “There is no way of knowing how safe these medicines are or if they will work properly,” a spokesman said.

Women on Web

Rebecca Gomperts, founder of Women on Web, a site where Irish women can order abortion pills said she does not think the drop in the number of pills confiscated represents a drop in women accessing abortion medication. “Women will find other addresses outside Ireland to receive the medical abortion pills” she said.

Women on Web advises Irish women seeking medication to terminate an early stage pregnancy to order the pills to a Northern Irish address, or post office, and then travel to collect them.

“It is widely known that making abortion illegal does not stop women from having abortions,” Ms Gomperts stated.

“There are no safety concerns with women taking abortion pills without medical supervision as long as the woman has a pregnancy of less than 10 weeks and is within two hours of a health facility. She can safely do the medical abortion at home by herself”.

‘Definite increase’

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said despite the drop in the number of abortion pills confiscated, “there is a definite increase in the numbers of women seeking abortions using medical pills”.

“Women on Web research shows three women from Ireland use their services every day,” Ms Coppinger said.

Between 2012 and the end of last year 3,328 abortion tablets were confiscated by Customs. More than 3,000 of these pills were the most commonly used abortion tablets, misoprostol.

But since 2014 there has been a rise in mifepristone pills confiscated. It is advised by abortion advocacy groups like Women on Web that mifepristone should be taken in conjunction with the more commonly known misoprostol tablet. The amount of mifepristone tablets intercepted at Irish borders has increased from just 14 in 2013, to 45 in 2014, 111 in 2015, and 100 tablets last year.