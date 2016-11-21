New palliative care programme ‘improves children’s lives’

The quality of life for hundreds of children with life-limiting conditions has been significantly improved through improved access to palliative care, an evaluation of the programme has found.

The evaluation of the Children’s Palliative Care Programme launched by the Minister for Health Simon Harris on Monday found initiatives such as the provision of outreach nurses are “significantly enhancing” the quality of palliative care being delivered to children across Ireland.

About 350 children die before their 18th birthday every year in Ireland. There are an estimated 3, 840 children in Ireland living with a life-limiting condition. They have an incurable illness that often requires special care and at times may need palliative care.

The department published a national policy on palliative care in 2009 to provide a framework for improving services for children and families. Under the policy, Ireland’s first consultant paediatrician with a special interest in palliative medicine was appointed, as were eight outreach nurses to co-ordinate care for children at home.

In addition, a paediatric palliative care education and training programme for healthcare staff was developed to improve the capacity of staff supporting children with life limiting illnesses.

These initiatives were initially 85 per cent funded by the Irish Hospice Foundation at an overall cost of €2.6 million - under an agreement with the HSE.

The evaluation found the new services improved quality of life for children and their families, and improved coordination of services.

It also led to increased education on children’s palliative care and increased awareness of the service.

Mr Harris said he was pleased the outcome of the evaluation had been so positive. “This report is clear evidence of the progress that has been made and the real difference the introduction of these services has made to children and their families. We need to look at how best to develop these services for the future and in light of the changing palliative care landscape.”

Sharon Foley, chief executive of the Irish Hospice Foundation, there are still some parts of the country where parents are still waiting for services or areas where existing services are overstretched.