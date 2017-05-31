New maternity hospital would offer significant boost to State’s maternity care

The clinical project lead of the new national maternity hospital at the St Vincent’s University Hospital campus has urged An Bord Pleanála to approve the current application which would “significantly elevate” maternity care in Ireland.

Assistant professor Shane Higgins, who works as a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the National Maternity Hospital, was speaking during the opening day of evidence at the Bord Pleanála oral hearing on the HSE’s planning application for the new national maternity hospital.

Prof Higgins noted this morning that the proposed relocation to the St Vincent’s Hospital campus in Dublin 4 would deliver a “purpose-built”, “state of the art” modern health care facility which would meet international needs.

“The physical constraints of the existing National Maternity Hospital site on Holles Street simply cannot accommodate the required upgrade works to bring the hospital up to such contemporary healthcare standards,” Prof Higgins said.

He urged An Bord Pleanála to consider that a primary objective of the new National Maternity Hospital at St Vincent’s was to ensure that both mothers and babies are provided with a level of care that meets international best practice.

“The current conditions of the clinical areas within the existing maternity hospital are inadequate for the delivery of health care by modern standards. Many of the nightingale-style in-patient wards experience higher than recommended occupancy levels, compromise patients’ privacy and dignity whilst also increasing the likelihood of the spread of infections,” he added.

Prof Higgins dismissed suggestions that alternative sites for the new National Maternity sites, such as the lands at RTÉ or Clonskeagh hospital were a better fit.

“From my years of clinical experience practising in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology, I am firmly of the opinion that the benefits to be derived from direct co-location with an adult hospital for maternity services are truly significant.”

In his concluding statements, Prof Higgins noted that the proposed development would ultimately result in better and safer care for women and infants in Ireland and would deliver a clinically sustainable national maternity hospital that would benefit patients for decades to come.

The hearing, which is expected to last until Friday, also heard evidence this morning from the HSE as to why planning permission should be granted for the new national maternity hospital on the existing St Vincent’s Hospital campus.

During statements to An Bord Pleanála, senior counsel for the HSE, Jarlath Fitzsimmons told the committee that the original planning report submitted with the application for permission clearly demonstrated that the proposed development conformed to the policies and objectives of the Dublin City Development Plan. He added that the proposed plan did not conflict with the polices or objectives of the development plan.

Paul O’Neill, chartered town planner, addressed objections from local resident groups in the area. He said that an “extensive catchment” was drawn up, which comprised over 7,000 homes and businesses; and that suitable information sessions had been carried out.

He said, “The proposed development of the new national maternity hospital at the St Vincent’s University Hospital campus is an appropriate development at that location and is in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.’

He also added that the proposed development was a fundamental pillar of the Government’s National Maternity Strategy.

An Bord Pleanála will continue to hear evidence this afternoon from local residents groups who are opposing the proposed development.