New maternity hospital desperately needed, says Minister

Only doctors and other healthcare professionals will make decisions about women’s health in the planned new national maturity hospital at St Vincent’s, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris said he respected the right of St Vincent’s to “reflect” on the plan to move the National Maternity Hospital to its campus but it was “not good enough” to have women continuing to deliver at its outdated premises in Holles Street.

Speaking in Galway at the annual conference of the Irish Medical Organisation, Mr Harris said this week’s controversy was a good example of how health service is a “complicated tapestry” involving public and private groups.

The new hospital is desperately needed, he said, after years in which there was no progress with the project to move Holles Street from its inadequate and out of date premises in Holles Street.

As Minister, his job now was to make the agreement between the NMH and St Vincent’s work for public health policy, the taxpayer and the State.

“This has been difficult for all stakeholders and I know St Vincent’s want time to reflect on this and indeed to reflect on some of the things I have said. I respect that.”

“But here’s the thing. We need to build this new hospital. It is not good enough for women have to ‘put up with’ delivering their babies in Holles St, which the master, Dr Rhona Mahony, very clearly says is a hospital facility which is not fit for purpose.”

Mr Harris said that while much commentary has been about “brick and mortar” it was about “so much more”.

“It’s about access to theatres, to intensive care facilities, to high dependency units, to consultants. It’s about two hospitals working together to meet the full spectrum of needs of women and infants. It’s about empowering doctors to make clinical decisions.

“It’s about making sure that no doctor finds themselves at three in the morning in the National Maternity Hospital with a woman needing emergency care and waiting and wondering how and when they will get to an acute adult hospital.”

Concerns raised about the project will have to be addressed, he said, by putting in place legal mechanisms to secure the State’s interest.

“In addition the clinical, operational and financial independence of the new hospital, as provided for in the agreement, will be copper-fastened in new legal arrangements, which I will put in place.”

“And lest there be any doubt - in this country, doctors and healthcare professionals make clinical decisions - nobody else.”