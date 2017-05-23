Maternity review uncovers two ‘serious incidents’

A review of problem births at Portlaoise and other hospitals has uncovered two serious incidents, according to a patient group.

The incidents, found during a review of complaints made by women following the 2014 RTE programme on Portlaoise, were previously unknown and unreported, and came to light “accidentally”, Patient Focus says.

The HSE’s Maternity Clinical Complaints Review, chaired by former National Maternity Hospital master Dr Peter Boylan, is being published later today.

Patient Focus, which took part in the review, has expressed concern that the HSE was unable to conduct a “timely” review that met the needs of patients and families and as a result it was very difficult for them to feel included and confident that their concerns matter.

“The process was ad hoc. There was much chopping and changing evidence in method and overall approach. The process stumbled along until eventually a productive approach was adopted. It should not have happened in this way.”

The group says women who made complaints should have been offered access to a written medical review of their case. “This was suggested over and over again but did not happen. The HSE cannot continue to reinvent the wheel when major incident reviews are needed.”

Patient Focus has been dealing with the families of babies who died at Portlaoise hospital since 2012, when it was approached by Mark and Roisin Molloy, who baby Mark died in the maternity unit that year. Following the RTÉ documentary in January 2014, which highlighted concerns over four unnecessary baby deaths in the unit, the HSE set up a help line to receive concerns from women and their families.

In 2014, a national review process was set up to deal with the scores of concerns received. In a first phase, 28 cases were reviewed by a panel of obstetricians.

Patient Focus says this phase was a major disappointment as written testimonies by women were excluded.

In the second phase, the results of which will be published today, affected women were offered meetings with obstetricians and midwifery experts with the support of patient advocates.

Patient Focus says this change of approach was a success and open disclosure was clearly practised.

A third phase of the review consisted of a historical loopback of cases but this did not find any significant incidents.