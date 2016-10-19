Mater Hospital waiting nine years for new cardiac consultant

The Mater Hospital’s cardiology unit has been waiting for a new consultant since 2007 and cardiac services have been stretched to critical levels, a leading consultant has warned.

Prof Kevin Walsh said that under international best practice guidelines the hospital should have four consultants in the acute cardiology unit, but there were only two. There should also be at least five specialty nurses but again there are only two at the hospital.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the Mater Hospital is now dealing with 4,000 patients per year without adequate resources, staffing levels or laboratories.

Prof Walsh said there are three cath laboratories in the Mater but only two are in operation. Survivor rates for patients with congenital heart conditions have improved from 10 per cent to 90 per cent, he added.

“We have been arguing for a new consultant since 2007; it has been put back, moved around. It is all about head counts and over runs.”

He said that interviews had been held but the position was not filled because of a change in job contracts in 2013.

“There was a delay in re-advertising, pushing it back until next year.”

Prof Walsh said every year around 400 patients are transferred from paediatric services to adult services putting more pressure on an already inadequately resourced service.

Consultants at the hospital say they are only able to provide three patient sessions each week to run a clinic and carry out procedures, while services in the UK dealing with an equivalent number of patients would provide 50-55 sessions to look after patients there.

“We are competing for resources, staff and laboratory time,” Prof Walsh said.

When asked if the situation was putting patients’ lives at risks, he replied: “If you can’t see people, of course.

“The situation is very pressing. We urgently need to get it sorted out. We have a plan and the Minister needs to go ahead with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of implementing the recommendations would be €3million to €4million per year, he said.