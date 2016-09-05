Man arrested over shooting of David Byrne at Regency Hotel

A 46-year-old who is being sought by gardaí over the fatal Regency Hotel shooting earlier this year is to appear in court in Belfast on Tuesday.

The man is expected to be extradited to the Republic, where the authorities hold a warrant for his arrest on murder and firearm offences.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed the warrant was linked to the garda investigation into the shooting at the hotel in Dublin on February 5th.

David Byrne was fatally wounded when a gang of masked men opened fire on a boxing weigh-in at the hotel.

An inquest into his death heard that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was arrested in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Monday on foot of a European Arrest Warrant, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said. He is to appear before Belfast Recorder’s Court.

Byrne, a 34-year-old father-of-two from Crumlin, was a member of the Kinahan gang and his death sparked a series of fatal reprisal attacks on the rival Hutch faction.

Ten people have been killed since the feud between the groups started last year.