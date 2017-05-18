Man and woman charged with human trafficking in Northern Ireland
A potential victim was rescued in Dungannon, Co Tyrone this week
It follows the rescue of a potential victim in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Tuesday.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detectives have charged a 32-year-old man with trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution, rape and kidnapping.
A 20-year-old woman was accused of trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution and kidnapping.
Both are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court.
