Irish men consuming double recommended salt allowance – FSAI

Irish men are eating more than twice as much salt as they should be, despite lower salt content in many processed foods, according to new research.

The daily salt intake of Irish women is 70 per cent above recommended intake levels, according to the Food Safety Authority (FSAI).

The authority, in an update of its annual salt monitoring programme, says there have been significant reductions across all food groups, including processed meats, bread, breakfast cereals and spreadable fats. Some of the biggest drops were in rashers, cooked ham and sausages.

Nonetheless, the estimated average daily salt intake is currently 11.1g per day in men and 8.5g in women. This compares to a recommended daily intake of 5g of salt per day.

Dr Wayne Anderson, director of food science and standards, says consumers need to read product labels on salt content and reduce the amount of salt they add themselves in cooking and at the table.

“Salt plays an important role in the diet, but people in Ireland are simply eating too much of it and this increases the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. The addition of salt at the table or in cooking by consumers can represent up to 20-30 per cent of a person’s total salt intake.

“The FSAI is calling on consumers to read product labels, select low salt or salt free options when choosing products and to cut back on the high levels of salt added during cooking and at the table.

“If you are unsure about the level of salt you are consuming in any product please refer to the nutrition labelling reference intake (RI) which will give you the percentage of RI per portion of food.”

The authority says it is satisfied with the latest salt reductions by the food industry and its commitment to tackle health issues.

“Going into the future, the industry needs to pursue further research and development to achieve further reductions where possible.”

Bodies need salt to function, but too much salt raises blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Research published this week shows only three-quarters of Irish 17/18-year-olds have normal blood pressure.