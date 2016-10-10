Irish consumption of sugary drinks hits 200 cans per person per year

One in three young people are drinking sugar sweetened drinks on a near daily basis, according to new research.

More than 411 million litres of sugary drinks were sold in Ireland in 2014, an Institute of Public Health in Ireland conference will hear on Tuesday. This is equivalent to more than 1.2 billion cans, or about 200 per person per year.

Some 36 per cent of 15-24-year-olds are drinking sugar sweetened drinks most days of the week, or daily, according to the institute’s Dr Joanna Purdy and Dr Noelle Cotter. More than a quarter of 25-44-year-olds, and one-fifth of those aged over 15 years, consumes at this frequency. Overall, about six out of 10 adults, and 86 per cent of 15-24-year-olds, consume sugar sweetened drinks.

The budget is widely expected to include the introduction of a sugar tax from 2018, as part of measures to tackle rising obesity levels.