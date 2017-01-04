Irish Cancer Society defends publicity campaign

The Irish Cancer Society has said it did not set out to deliberately cause distress to anyone affected by cancer with its recent publicity campaign, after receiving complaints about one of the advertisements.

The campaign started with initial teaser advertisements in the media that showed a picture of a man with the words: “I want to get cancer.”

Responding to criticism of this advertisement, the society’s head of communications, Gráinne O’Rourke, said on Wednesday that the campaign aimed to encourage people to “understand” the illness, rather than contract it.

The initial advertisement, which appeared on the front page of Tuesday’s Irish Times, among other publications, was followed the day after by another which read: “I want to get cancer and wring its bloody neck.”

The second advertisment featured the Irish Cancer Society logo.

“We spent two years in the planning for this. None of what has happened to date has been a surprise to us. We carefully thought this out. We’re not in the business of causing distress,” Ms O’Rourke told The Irish Times.

“We’ve designed this to be deliberately provocative so that it will have people sit up and listen and take cancer seriously. There is an epidemic which, in many instances, does not need to exist.

“Is it logical to say that the Irish Cancer Society wants people to get cancer? No, of course it isn’t. But what we do want is people to understand it so they can fight it.”

‘Negative comments’

Ms O’Rourke said there had been some negative comments under one of the campaign videos posted on the society’s Facebook page, but the majority of the reaction had been supportive.

The campaign was developed in association with the marketing firm Chemistry. The charity did not disclose how much it cost.

The charity said that, by 2020, half of all Irish people will develop cancer at some stage in their lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said members of the public should get themselves checked for cancer regularly and to make lifestyle changes in order to reduce the likelihood of developing the illness.

Ms O’Rourke said the advertisements also aim to combat theories linking substances such as fluoride and the Gardasil cervical cancer vaccine with developing cancer.

“One of the key tenets of this campaign is to say to people: wearing your bra too tight does not give you cancer, using deodorants does not give you cancer,” she said.

Among those backing the campaign are RTÉ 2fm presenter Louise McSharry and former Irish rugby international Tony Ward, both of whom are cancer survivors.