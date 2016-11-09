HSE urged to apologise for memo on removing patients

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has been urged to apologise for a memo advising hospital staff how to remove “trespassing” patients who refuse to give up their beds.

Chairwoman of the Oireachtas future of healthcare committee, Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall, also called on Minister for Health Simon Harris to investigate how the memo, which has been withdrawn, came about.

Mr Harris has already criticised the memo, saying it was offensive and unacceptable.

The document, which sets out the legal position on removing patients who are unwilling to leave a hospital bed but no longer require treatment, came to light after queries to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) from members.

The members expressed concern about advice contained in the memo, which stated that a nurse had the lawful authority to move a patient from ward to ward within a hospital, regardless of the wishes of the patient, and to remove a person who refuses to leave a bed, using “minimum force” if necessary.

Edward Mathews, the INMO’s director of regulation and social policy, said nurses should under no circumstances use any force to remove a patient that refuses to vacate a bed.

He said such an approach was immoral and would leave hospital staff liable for disciplinary action, as well as breaching their code of professional conduct.

The union has said no member should become involved in the forcible removal of patients from beds, and should refuse to do this if told to do so by a manager.

However, it acknowledged that the HSE had provided assurances that the memo had been withdrawn.

The document was prepared by legal advisers for the health services and issued to the national director of acute hospitals, Liam Woods, last month.

It was withdrawn a fortnight later, after Mr Woods deemed it inappropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal action

In 2014, St James’s Hospital took legal action against an elderly patient who occupied a bed for four years and was refusing to leave.

The hospital secured a High Court order for her removal to a nursing home, but the patient appealed this decision.

Last week, there were 549 patients in hospital beds for whom discharge was delayed because of a lack of alternative care options, down from about 650 a month ago.

Delayed discharges are one of the main factors contributing to overcrowding in hospital emergency departments.