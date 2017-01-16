HSE paid project consultant almost €130,000 last year

The Health Service Executive paid a consultant €18,500 for each of three day-long seminars for staff in Limerick last year, to help them bring values such as “care, compassion, trust and learning to life in the health services across the midwest”.

The figures have emerged after an “unprecedented” trolley crisis at University Hospital Limerick earlier this month, when there were 60 patients on trolleys in the emergency department and on general wards. On January 3rd, a total of 16 ambulances queued outside the emergency department waiting to load and unload patients.

Organisational consultant Dr Leandro Herrero was paid almost €130,000 in total in 2016 for a number of projects that are part of the HSE’s reform programme, including the pilot Viral Change programme in Limerick.

The UL Hospital Group and the Mid-West Community Health Organisation are collaborating on the initiative, described by the HSE as a “behavioural and cultural change movement that will lead to improved workplaces for our staff and will deliver better experiences to patients and service users”.

‘Organisational architect’

Dr Herrero’s website describes him as an “organisational architect” who is “in the quest for building remarkable organisations”.

Records released to The Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act reveal his company, The Chalfont Project, was paid €129,147 in 2016. This includes three payments of €18,500 (plus €4,800 in expenses) for the day-long Values in Action seminars in Limerick in June, September and October.

His company’s website says it works with “people with ambition, who see possibilities, who have a sense of urgency and who want to make a difference in their worlds – teams, leaders, companies, society”.

“Also, we don’t do misery. Pain is sometimes inevitable but misery is always a choice,” it says.

The HSE said the Values in Action programme was underpinned by “the belief that real sustainable cultural change is shaped by the behaviours of small groups of influential individuals at all levels across the organisation”.

“These well-connected individuals are capable of creating a bottom-up, grassroots social movement that makes our values, which we have translated into nine visible behaviours, a recognisable part of our everyday conversations.”

The nine “behaviours” were informed by a “comprehensive review of staff and patient/service user feedback from surveys, direct engagements and complaints”.

“They are practical, very doable and cost us nothing,” the HSE said.

The HSE also engaged the services of social media experts last year. Food blogger and social media consultant Niall Harbison was recruited to address staff about his vision for healthcare in Ireland at a seminar in June.

Social media trainer Samantha Kelly, who trades under the name “The Tweeting Goddess”, was paid €650 to address staff at another HSE meeting in Dublin.