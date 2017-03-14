HSE issues alert on ‘fake alcohol’ after man becomes seriously ill

The Health Service Executive has issued a public health alert in relation to the consumption of counterfeit alcohol after a man became seriously ill after drinking vodka from an unlicensed vendor.

The alert was issued after the individual was hospitalised with methanol poisoning. It is understood the patient, who is seriously ill, drank liquid from a vodka bottle which was bought from an unrecognised vendor in the Ballymun area.

It is thought that the vodka bottle had been refilled with methanol, which is highly toxic. Consumption of methanol can cause kidney failure, blindness and death. It is contained in solvents, anti-freeze and windscreen wash.

It is also called methyl alcohol, carbinol, wood alcohol or wood spirit. People who drink it may initially have symptoms of loss of balance, staggering, slurred speech and eye tremor. There may be a gap of 12 -24 hours before symptoms develop.

Severe cases

Other symptoms include headache, confusion, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rapid breathing. In severe cases, convulsions and coma can develop.

Gardaí in Ballymun and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland are investigating the incident.

The HSE has appealed to the public to only buy alcohol from a recognised shop, off-license or licensed premises.

If alcohol is purchased from an unrecognised seller, the HSE said it should not be consumed, but given to gardaí to help in the investigation of this incident.

Anyone concerned for their wellbeing after drinking alcohol bought on the street should seek urgent medical advice.