HSE chief warns about impact of pay increases on health services

The head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has issued a stark warning over the potential impact of pay increases on services.

Pay restoration in the health service can only be achieved at the expense of patient care and services, according to HSE director general Tony O’Brien.

With nurses and doctors threatening to take industrial action on pay issues, Mr O’Brien said the HSE does not have the resources to meet demands for across-the-board pay restoration and this would affect the recruitment of new staff to meet increasing demands.

Health was facing incompatible demands that would require tough choices to be made, he told a conference in Dublin.

At the same time, the service was operating at a competitive disadvantage because skilled staff were being poached to work in other countries where pay and tax rates were different from the Republic.

Mr O’Brien said it was not possible to have a discussion about pay in the health sector that was “blind to the consequences” of granting increases.

No capacity to provide extra funding

While he would be happy for pay to be restored for all in the health service, the Government does not have the capacity to provide this extra money. “That’s not going to happen,” he said.

Mr O’Brien called for a national discussion on health spending, and the services people expected to be provided. As part of this, a social, political and ethical dialogue was need about what people are prepared to spend on health.

“Many new products come at such a high cost that the decision to fund them are effectively decisions to stop funding something else.

“ Spending a whole lot of money on a relatively small number of patients inevitably carried an opportunity cost and we need a collection understanding on where to draw the line.”

He cited the example of new disease treatment which are hugely expensive: “It’s an uncomfortable place but in reality that line gets drawn every day.”

Capital spending on health need to double over the next decade, Mr O’Brien said, because of the need to replace ageing equipment purchased during the boom and to control infection risks.

This would require the spending of €9 billion on health capital spending over the next 10 years, with the annual spending rising from the current level of €500 million a year to €1 billion.

At present, health was expected to achieve the “miracle” of transformation without incurring additional costs, he said.