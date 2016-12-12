HPV vaccine to be provided to men who have sex with men

The HPV vaccine is to be made publicly available to young men who have sex with men (MSM), the HSE has announced.

The vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer and genital warts, will be provided to MSM aged between 16 years and 26 years from next January, according to Dr Fiona Lyons, HSE clinical lead for sexual health.

Since 2012, the vaccine has been provided to girls in their early teens but a trenchant campaign of opposition has seen a falloff in the take-up rate from 87 per cent to about 50 per cent.

The Regret group that campaigns against the Gardasil vaccine claims hundreds of girls have suffered serious health problems after receiving it, though scientists have found no evidence to support its assertions.

The vaccine will now be made available to MSM through public STI (sexually transmitted infections) clinics. “It is important that MSM have access to the HPV vaccine because they do not benefit from the herd immunity conferred through vaccinating adolescent girls.”

The vaccine has also been made available too men and women living with HIV aged under 26 years since last October.

The HSE intends to roll out availability of the vaccine to MSM and HIV groups aged from 26 years to 45 years later next year.

Ms Lyons said that since the jab was introduced in Australia for adolescent girls in 2007, the rate of general warts among young girls and boys has plummeted.