Hospital overcrowding falls sharply in Dublin, rises elsewhere

Overcrowding in hospital emergency departments eased considerably in Dublin last month but got worse outside the capital, according to the latest survey by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Trolley numbers fell 6 per cent in August compared to the same month a year earlier, but this masked divergent trends across the country. Overcrowding was 41 per cent down in Dublin hospitals but 14 per cent up in hospitals outside it.

University Hospital Limerick experienced the worst level of overcrowding, with 610 patients on trolleys during the month. Cork University Hospital, South Tipperary General Hospital and University Hospital Galway all recorded 400 patients or more waiting on a trolley for admission.

The Department of Health’s emergency department taskforce is due to meet on Tuesday to consider what measures need to be taken to tackle the continuing high levels of overcrowding in emergency departments.

Minister for Health Simon Harris, who will attend the meeting, is also expected to reveal what measures he plans to take as part of a winter initiative to minimise the problem during the winter months of peak demand. Over €40 million is being provided to fund the initiative.

The number of delayed discharges - patients who are well enough to be discharged but who cannot leave hospital because stepdown care is not available - has increased to 640, the INMO has pointed out.

The union says a number of hospitals continue to report an inability, despite repeated efforts, to recruit and retain nursing staff. This will “inevitably result” in the closure of hospital beds, thereby exacerbating emergency department overcrowding.

General secretary Liam Doran said the figures showed further actions were needed in addition to all steps taken to date.

“At the taskforce meeting today, we will be seeking special measures, for a number of hospitals, which will assist in dealing with the unsafe clinical environment which exists at this time,” he said.