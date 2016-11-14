Hospital doctors threaten strike action as pay talks collapse

The prospect of a strike by hospital doctors in the weeks ahead has increased significantly following the collapse of talks between the Government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) over the restoration of a €3,000 allowance which was abolished a number of years ago.

The Government and the IMO agreed last month to an intensive three-weeks talks process on the “living out allowance” for non-consultant hospital doctors in a move aimed at resolving a High Court case on the issue.

However, sources close to the doctors’ organisation said that when talks resumed on Monday morning Government officials said they were not now in a position to continue with this process and the issue of the restoration of the allowance would now have to be dealt with as part of the overall Public Service Pay Commission.

The IMO is now to ballot its non-consultant hospital doctor members for industrial action.

The IMO said that despite reaching agreement in the High Court on October 27th to have talks on the “living-out allowance”, the HSE, Department of Health and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform had “now completely disengaged from discussions and breached the agreement”.

“This now means that the IMO will now proceed with balloting its members on industrial action while also pursuing the matter in the High Court.”

The ballot of non-consultant hospital doctors is likely to take place before Christmas. However there is no indication at present as to when any industrial action may commence.

Speaking on Monday, IMO president Dr John Duddy said: “It is just a further example of the lack of respect for doctors and ignoring the crisis we have in retaining doctors in Ireland. It is typical of Government to reach agreements and breach them within a matter of weeks. Doctors will have no choice now but to consider all avenues to have our issues resolved including industrial action.

“No doctor wants to strike and indeed it would be with great reluctance that we would embark on such an action but in the face of a Government that behaves in such a manner we will have no choice.

“We are in an era of growing waiting lists, insufficient beds and too few consultants yet the policy of this Minister is to make sure that we actively encourage our highly trained doctors to leave Ireland and work abroad.

“This Minister talks a lot about reform of the services and he is well aware of the need to keep doctors in Ireland yet he, and his colleagues in Government send out a very different message to doctors.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke earlier, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said people needed to understand the potential impact of Brexit before calling for the renegotiation of the Lansdowne Road agreement.

“Fundamentally we are changing the model we’ve been working under for 45 years. We need to be careful before signing up to an agreement we can’t afford.”

Mr Martin said the Government had to stand up for the tax payer. “The Government should concentrate on getting down prices for young workers such as rents and car insurance. Those are killing young people.”