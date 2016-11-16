Hiqa criticises ‘outdated’ operating theatres at the Coombe

The State’s health watchdog has criticised “outdated” operating theatre facilities at the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital.

Inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) identified a number of safety risks during an unannounced visit to the hospital last August.

They said the operating theatres do no comply with international or Irish standards and guidelines and are not fit for purpose.

Hiqa said the theatres require significant capital investment to ensure they are brought up to recommended specifications.

Inspectors criticised the open plan configuration of the theatres and the lack of physical separation.

Doctors who have scrubbed up have to walk through one theatre in order to reach another.

They says ancillary facilities needed in an operating theatre are absent, making separation of clean and dirty activities difficult to achieve.

There are long-term plans for the Coombe to move to a new site at St James’s Hospital but Hiqa said improvements will have to be made in the interim.

Some of the risks to patients can be dealt with without any major capital investment, it said.

These include open windows and doors that allow unfiltered air to circulate during surgery, a lack of bedpan washers and macerators in the department and inappropriate store of sterile supplies and equipment.

The hospital said that since the inspection was carried out, the HSE has approved funding for an extension and upgrade of the operating theatres.

A separate Hiqa report on Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin found the intensive care unit and St Peter’s Ward were clean and well maintained.