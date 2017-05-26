Health service facing large bill over lethal superbug threat

The health services is facing a €40 million annual bill, including “considerable” litigation costs, due to an escalating threat from a potentially lethal superbug, HSE director general Tony O’Brien has warned.

The CPE bug represents a “current and future significant threat” to the health and safety of patients that could cost more than €20 million a year to tackle, Mr O’Brien stated in an internal memo, seen by The Irish Times.

“Litigation costs to the health service are likely to be considerable and would certainly exceed the estimated €20 million cost of controlling even a limited number of outbreaks,” he wrote.

A number of Irish hospitals, including Limerick and Tallaght, are currently battling outbreaks of carbapenemase-producing enterobacteriaceae (CPE). Up to 2 per cent of cases detected so far have been invasive, involving septicaemia, meningitis and deep abscesses. Up to 50 per cent of such cases can be fatal.

Less serious cases where patients are carrying the bacteria in their bowels are a significant threat in spreading CPE to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, according to the memo.

Mr O’Brien says expert opinion is that Ireland is still in a position to contain the epidemic but needs to respond urgently.

The significant-short term impact from infections will include prolonged hospitalisation and slower recovery for patients, and in some cases death, he warns. Hospital will be forced to cancel surgeries and will lose income as single rooms are used for isolating infected patients.

University Hospital Limerick has spent €4 million on dealing with 60 cases since 2015, while the estimated cost of a small outbreak in a long-term care facility in Co Donegal is €106,000, he said.

Bad toilets

Poorly designed toilets that were “impossible” to clean and where accumulated scum tested positive also contributed to the problem, public health doctor Ruth McDermott said.

Tallaght Hospital continues to test almost 500 patients a week, and an average of two or three test positive.

The HSE lead for anti-microbial resistance described the problem as a “stealth pandemic” that was already causing death and making patients’ lives miserable

Prof Martin Cormican, newly appointed HSE lead for anti-microbial resistance, said testing has shown 700 people are colonised or infected with CPE in Ireland and “there may be another 700 out there”.

He described the problem as a “stealth pandemic” that was already causing death and making patients’ lives miserable. The problem was well advanced but could be contained with immediate action.

“CPE has done vastly more harm to human health in Ireland than Ebola, but the response is focused on traditional pandemics. This will never burn itself out. We have a choice: pay upfront now while we can still control it, or pay forever.”