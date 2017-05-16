Health recruitment difficulties must be tackled in pay talks - unions

Doctors, nurses and midwives have warned that forthcoming public service pay talks must allow for the provision of “special measures” to tackle staff recruitment and retention difficulties in the health service.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) accused the Government of having a “ head in the sand” approach to the manpower crisis in hospitals, community and mental health services.

The unions claimed the Health Service Executive (HSE)was “no longer an employer of choice” for a growing number of doctors, nurses and midwives whose skills were in demand abroad.

The three unions said there were currently 400 hospital consultant posts vacant and there were still 3,200 fewer nurses and midwives in place than there were in 2008.

“The shortage of doctors, nurses and midwives is leading to unsafe working practices and negatively impacting on patients in relation to access and waiting times for services, operations and out-patient appointments.”

The unions called for the provision of “special and immediate incentives” to attract and retain Irish based and trained professionals in the health service.