Health Minister defends discrepancy between nursing home costs

The discrepency between charges in public and private nursing homes may be down to different levels of care, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

A HSE report to be published on Wednesday will reveal that the cost of accommodating a patient in a publicly-run nursing home is up to €700 per week higher than in a private one.

The costs in public, long-stay residential centres range from €884 to €2,089 a week. Under the Government’s Fair Deal scheme for private nursing homes, the range is from €685 to €1,325 a week.

Mr Harris said it is important to acknowledge, as his colleague, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Helen McEntee had done in the Dáil, that there is a “complexity of need” catered for in the public health service.

“It is not as simple as comparing and contrasting one with the other,” he said.

“What we will have after the publication of this report will be the cost of nursing home care and the difference between public and private.

“We are moving into a space where my department will be carrying out a review of value for money into the Fair Deal scheme. This report will help inform that.

“There is a role for the public and private in this. It is about patient choice. It is about ensuring that families also have choice. We’re going to make significant investment in the public nursing home system.”

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) has accused the State of abusing its dominant position in the sector.

The body, which represents the private and voluntary nursing home sector, accused the State of perpetuating a “glaring inequality” by forcing private nursing homes to spend half the amount that the HSE pays for its own homes.

NHI has called on the State to “immediately engage” with the private and voluntary nursing home sector to provide for the true costs incurred of meeting the high dependency care needs of residents in private and voluntary nursing homes.

The body is also demanding an equitable system be established for the financing of nursing home care under the Fair Deal, whether HSE, private or voluntary.

NHI chief executive Tadhg Daly said the State is “discriminating in a scandalous way against private and voluntary provider.

“The State is operating a two-tier funding system and has fought for five years not to disclose these figures. It is unacceptable that private and voluntary providers are forced to provide care for fees way below those paid to the HSE counterparts.

“It is a case of one law for HSE operated nursing homes and a completely different one for the private and voluntary providers who are squeezed into accepting fees that are not reflective of the true cost of providing care,” he said.