Health committee finds accord on service needs not funding

The Oireachtas committee planning the future of the health service has found a significant consensus on what improvements are required but less agreement on how to fund them.

The committee, which is planning a 10-year strategy for the health service, received over 150 written submissions from State and voluntary bodies, as well as trade unions and academics. These are summarised in a second interim report, which says a final report will be delivered by the end of April.

The report says there is wide consensus on the central role of primary care in managing most care, including mental health. However, those working in the area stressed the need to resource services in order to achieve this.

There was also widespread agreement that the health system should move in the direction of integrated care, with diagnosis and treatment provided at the lowest level of complexity and secondary care used only when necessary. The rollout of electronic health records was essential to achieve this, according to many submissions.

But the report says many of the submissions did not offer views on the most appropriate funding model for Ireland, whether tax-based, social insurance-based or a combination of the two. Of those that did address the funding issue, there were “mixed views”.

Prevention of ill-health

There was broad support for the delivery of service based on need rather than ability to pay, and an “overwhelming consensus” on the importance of health promotion and the prevention of ill-health.

Some submissions highlighted a lack of integration between State agencies and many raised issues of staff morale across the system.

The committee, which is chaired by Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall, says it is mindful many issues facing the health system are not unique to Ireland, and that other systems are grappling with ageing populations, rising chronic disease and financial constraints. “It is not the intention to import ready-made solutions, but to reflect on international best practice and knowledge while developing the vision and direction for the Irish context.”

The all-party committee plans to complete its consideration of the evidence over the coming weeks before beginning the writing-up of a final report.