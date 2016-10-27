Harris will be ‘responsible for deaths of many children,’ campaigner says

Minister for Health Simon Harris will be responsible for the deaths of “many children” unless he moves the site of the planned national children’s hospital, campaigners opposed to locating the project at St James’s Hospital have claimed.

The Government’s plans will threaten the viability of the existing adult hospital at St James’s as well as that of the new project, according to Connolly for Kids Hospital.

The Government decided in 2012 to build the €710 million project at St James’s, after an earlier plan to build it at the Mater was rejected on planning grounds.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year and the site is being cleared but a number of groups remain opposed to the St James’s site.

Speaking today at the Oireachtas health committee, Valerin O’Shea, for Connolly for Kids, described the decision to locate the new hospital at St James’s as “gravely mistaken” and “flawed from the start”.

“We want to expose the ongoing political sham of trying to defend the indefensible.

“We know this hospital will fail - with terrible consequences. If you allow it to happen, you will share responsibility for those consequences.”

Everyone except members of a medical and academic “inner circle” and some politicians were opposed to the project and recognised the scale of the “disaster” to come, she claimed.

She called on Minister for Health Simon Harris to “flip” the site of the children’s hospital at St James’s with the planned urgent care centre at Blanchardstown.

“If the Minister fails to do so he should know with certainty that he will be responsible for the deaths of many children and the avoidable anguish of countless parents - your constituents, who will not forget that the blame for this decision cannot be parked at the door of An Bord Pleanála.

“Your constituents will remember that you, the politicians, had the power to change it and didn’t.

“If there is the political will to do it, the hospital can be constructed at Connolly within three years from the date of the decision and at a saving of approximately €200 million.”

The group claims Connolly hospital has far greater room for a children’s hospital and surrounding parkland.

The hard shoulder of the M50 nearby could be used for emergency vehicles, it claims, and building costs on a greenfield site would be 25 per cent lower than at St James’s.

There were “huge concerns” about the viability of St James’s if the children’s hospital goes ahead on its campus, according to Ms O’Shea, a former secretary of An Taisce.

There are plans to build a maternity hospital at St James’s in addition to the children’s hospital but Ms O’Shea’s group says there is no room on the site for such a project.