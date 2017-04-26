Harris says State will need to sign new deal on maternity hospital

The State will be able to block the Sisters of Charity from ever selling off the proposed new National Maternity Hospital the Minister for Health Simon Harris confirmed today.

Speaking before the Government’s Wednesday cabinet meeting Minister for Health Simon Harris also said a legal contract between St Vincent’s and the State still needs to be written up and agreed to.

He said he has ensured a “lien” will be placed on the planned new maternity hospital. The property “lien” would effectively be a stop on the Sisters of Charity ever mortgaging or selling the hospital site to another buyer without the state’s approval.

The controversial €300 million move of the National Maternity Hospital from Holles Street in Dublin to a religious-owned site at St Vincent’s is back on track after both institutions gave assurances about its autonomy. The order of nuns is to be given ownership of the hospital because they are shareholders of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, which the Department of Health said would be the “sole owner of the new hospital”.

Mr Harris said while there is an agreement drawn up between the National Maternity Hospital and the St Vincent’s Health Group, over the next month, a contract between St Vincent’s and the State still needs to be written up and agreed to.

“The next bit that would be natural anyway, I would work with my Department to put in place a legal and contractual agreement before one cent of taxpayers’ money is expended”, Mr Harris stated.

“I heard very clearly from the people of this country that they do not want a hospital via which a private entity be it religious or otherwise would profit … The fact is that this property would not be able to be used to mortgage or borrow by any entity. The taxpayers interest will be fully protected 110 per cent, that wasn’t always the case in previous years” Mr Harris outlined.

While concerns over religious interference in the planned new National Maternity Hospital were eased following a commitment from the St Vincent’s Group to respect the new hospital’s clinical independence. Further questions on the state handing over full ownership of the hospital to the private healthcare group will be clarified in time the minister for Health detailed.

“The agreement reached between the two hospitals endeavoured to address issues, in terms of clinical independence, in terms of ownership … What I want to say to people today is these are issues that we will tease through” Mr Harris said.

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Finian McGrath, outlined that concerns over the hospital’s ownership need to be put aside, “we need to build this hospital” Mr McGrath stated.

“Of course there are issues on the long term issue of the separation of Church and State, which I personally support. We need a broader debate about long term control, but that can be done … we need to get on” the junior minister stated.

Roisin Shortall, a former junior minister for health, said there are still unanswered questions over the control of the new National Maternity Hospital’s (NMH) proposed board structure. In the agreement between the two hospitals released yesterday by Minister Simon Harris, the new hospital’s board will have nine directors. Four will be nominated by the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, and four will be nominated by the NMH.

The final board director is to be an independent expert in obstetrics and gynaecology. The selection process for appointing the independent director will be decided by a three person committee of the St Vincent’s chief executive officer, the St Vincent’s clinical director, and one representative from the NMH. The two to one imbalance in choosing the ninth director of the board appears to give the St Vincent’s group “the ultimate say over the selection” Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall claimed.