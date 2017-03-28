Harris plans opt-out register for transplant donors

Proposals for the creation of an opt-out system of consent for organ donations will be brought to Cabinet shortly, according to Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Mr Harris says the proposals, which would replace the current system whereby potential donors have to opt in, will be developed as part of an over-arching policy on human tissue. However, a public consultation on the proposals would be required first and this will be launched before the end of the summer.

Very few people die in circumstances where their organs can be used for transplants so it is incumbent on policymakers and doctors to ensure all donor opportunities are followed up and that they lead to transplants, where possible, according to Mr Harris.

Speaking at the launch of Organ Donation Awareness Week, the Minister says the donor population could be expanded by extending criteria for donations, extending the age of potential donors and using medical technology to harvest organs not previously considered.

A record 50 kidney transplants were carried out last year using organs provided by living donors. Overall, 280 organ transplants were carried out, the second highest yearly total since the programme began. A further 16 Irish patients, including nine children, received transplants in the UK.

For the second year in a row, no pancreas transplants were performed but Mr Harris says the pancreatic transplant programme will restart when a suitable donor/recipient match is found.

Pancreatic transplants ceased in 2014 after the retirement of surgeon Dr David Hickey from Beaumont Hospital. The programme has since been moved to St Vincent’s Hospital.

Last year saw 172 kidney transplants, up from 153 in 2015. The highest number was recorded in 2013, when 185 kidney transplants were performed.

Finding deceased donors has become more difficult with the fall in road traffic deaths over recent years, but the living donor programme continues to grow. Last year, there were 77 deceased donors and 50 living donors, up from 33 in 2015.

In addition, 58 liver transplants were carried out at St Vincent’s last year, along with 35 lung transplants and 15 heart transplants at the Mater Hospital.

Organ Donor Awareness Week runs from April 1st to 8th.