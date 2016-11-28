Group calls for withdrawal of ‘false’ symphysiotomy claims

A Government-commissioned report on symphysiotomy contains “false allegations” that should be withdrawn, according to a group representing women who had the controversial childbirth procedure.

Survivors of Symphysiotomy claim the report by Judge Maureen Harding Clark falsely alleges that leading campaigners on the issue who said they had the procedure did not in fact have one.

‘False and untrue’

“This is utterly false and untrue. There are no prominent symphysiotomy campaigners that failed in their application to the scheme. This is one of a number of comments made by the report that is false and untrue’, said Marie O’Connor.

She said “these allegations” have caused upset and anger among women who successfully applied to the scheme and among those whose were unsuccessful.

“The document, which concentrates on the testimony of unsuccessful applicants, has through its snide and derogatory tone undermined all survivors. Seventy per cent of applicants applied successfully to the scheme yet the report by innuendo and inference smears all applicants equally.”

Judge Harding Clark made awards to 399 women who had symphysiotomies but found almost 200 more who applied never had the procedure.