Galaxy and Maltesers products recalled over salmonella risk

Some Galaxy and Maltesers products have been recalled over fears of a salmonella risk. The Mars confectionery company in Ireland and the UK made the decision following a routine test of their products.

There are fears some of the products may carry the potentially deadly bacteria and consumers are being warned not to eat the confectionery affected.

Some Galaxy Counters have also been recalled.

The company said it was conducting a full investigation into the source of the contamination adding there had so far been no complaints of illness from any consumers.

Galaxy Counters 112g Pouch and Maltesers Teasers 35g Bar, both with a best before date of May 13th, 2018 have been recalled in Ireland.

#FoodAlert Mars UK and Ireland recall certain Galaxy and Maltesers products due to possible presence of Salmonella https://t.co/RAutnZoO0d pic.twitter.com/eMjibJmZWW — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) June 9, 2017

Galaxy bars, Galaxy Counters and Minstrels have also been recalled in the UK.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon the company said: “We are working closely with the relevant food safety authorities and our customers to ensure that the affected products are no longer available for purchase in order to ensure the safety and confidence of our consumers.

“In line with industry standards, we regularly test our products and ingredients. In this case our routine testing detected the potential presence of Salmonella from the ingredients used to make our chocolate.”

This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Symptoms of salmonella can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. The Food Safety Authority has also issued the recall notice with details for suppliers.

Customers are advised not to eat products that may be contaminated and to contact the consumer helpline if they are concerned.