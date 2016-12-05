Future of Portlaoise hospital ‘uncertain’, says Hiqa

The future of Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise is “uncertain” because of continuing safety concerns, the State’s health watchdog has warned.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) issued the warning after again publishing a report calling into question the safety of emergency and critical care services at the hospital.

The authority said the intensive care unit at the hospital does not meet minimum standards and it has questioned whether the critical care services can continue.

In a report reviewing progress on recommendations it made last year in the wake of a series of baby deaths at Portlaoise, Hiqa says there have been some improvements in maternity services. However, the sustainability of other clinical services has been hit by a lack of certainty over future plans and a knock-on effect on staff recruitment and morale.

The report was carried out in order to support the provision of safe and quality services in Portlaoise, according to Hiqa’s director of regulation, Mary Dunnion. “While some progress has been made, significant risks remain and the future of the hospital is uncertain.”

“Those with responsibility for the ultimate decision-making on the hospital’s future must determine the range of clinical services that Portlaoise Hospital can or could safely deliver. Making these decisions will require careful planning to avoid unintended knock-on impacts on other hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, neighbouring hospital groups, the National Ambulance Service and community services. Once the decision has been made, the plan should be implemented as quickly as can be safely achieved.”

Plans have been drawn up within the health service to close the town’s 24/7 emergency department but they have not yet been implemented, and are likely to face stiff resistance from local doctors and patients.

The remaining risks will only be fully addressed through the formulation of a clear, agreed plan for the hospital that addresses the recommendations of previous reports in full, she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report says maternity services are now being provided in a safer and more sustainable way, as a result of better leadership, increased investment and an improvement in the staff to birth ratio driven by a reduced number of births.

It says more needed to be done to progress the integration of the maternity unit with that of the Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin.

According to Hiqa, many of the risks it identified in 2015 in relation to critical care and emergency services remain unchanged. The most significant change since then has been the cessation of complex surgery but otherwise “only limited change” to the provision of general services has occurred.

“Portlaoise hospital continues to provide a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week emergency service for undifferentiated adult and paediatric patients who may arrive at the hospital with any degree of seriousness or complexity of illness or injury. However, the governance arrangements in the emergency department remained largely unchanged and continue not to be in line with the HSE’s National Clinical Programme for Emergency Medicine.”

The intensive care unit still does not meet the minimum requirements for critical care as set out by the Joint Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine of Ireland. In 2015, the Hiqa Portlaoise Investigation Team was not assured that critical care services were sustainable, and this situation has remained unchanged.”