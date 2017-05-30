Free GP care for all proposed in new health service report

Free GP care for all and the expansion of primary care services across the State are recommended in a report on the future of healthcare published on Tuesday.

The Oireachtas Committee on the Future of Healthcare has signed off its final report, which sets out a 10-year plan for the reform of the health service.

It says the Irish health service is “not providing the population with fair or equitable medical care” and underlines the urgency of increasing bed capacity and recruiting and retaining staff. The report calls on the State to create a “modern, responsive, integrated public health system, comparable to other European countries”.

It proposes to extend free GP care and primary care services to an additional 500,000 people each year for five years through new GP contracts and GPs on salaries. This change in services is estimated to cost between €62 million and €71 million per year - equal to 663,000 visits per year.

Primary care is made up of health or social care services available outside hospital in the local community and includes GPs and public health nurses.

The report warns that “out-of-pocket” cost barriers in many Irish health services, including GP care, is leading to people enduring illness without treatment, seeking care in emergency departments or waiting until a more serious stage of the illness before seeking medical help.

Based on the demand on GP services following the introduction of the under-6s GP card in 2015, the report foresees the extension of free GP care leading to much higher visitation rates and underlines the need for an increase in capacity.

One of the more radical proposed reforms is that private practice be completely removed from public hospitals following an independent analysis. The committee says a shift away from the current “hospital-centric model” will enable our services to better respond to chronic diseases, provide care closer to home for patients, deliver better value-for-money and maintain a focus on health promotion and public health.

The report says: “Given the acknowledged need to increase capacity in the public system, it is imperative that any change should not have an adverse impact on the recruitment and retention of consultants and other health professionals in public hospitals.”

Two-tier access

This “disentanglement” of public and private care is expected to take place over six years and public hospital activity will be expanded by “undoing” two-tier access, increasing access to diagnostic tests in the community, reducing waiting lists and removing private care from public hospitals.

“This will mean that all patients will be treated on the same, public basis in public hospitals, ensuring equity of access for all based on need rather than ability to pay,” the summary says.

The report says health budgets will have to be significantly raised with a €380million-€465 million rise every year to fund increased services. Funding will also have to be raised to meet increased costs and demographic pressures. The report says €3 billion should be provided over six years to meet once-off reform costs including training capacity.

The Committee underlines the need to “Brexit-proof” any measures that relate to cross-Border initiatives or services.

The report also proposes universal palliative care and universal home care as part of reforms and recommends earmarking a €290m expansion in disability services over 10 years on top of the allocation currently provided for people with disabilities.

There is still significant under-staffing of community mental health teams, particularly for child and adolescent services, writes the report. It calls for the current spend on mental health services be examined to “ensure it is providing value for money” but does not provide details on specific amounts for mental health support.

Currently those without medical cards who decide not to have care covered by private health insurance are charged €80 per night for public hospital care which is capped at €800 per year.

The report says it hopes the removal of this charge will ensure another step to “achieve one tier access to care in Ireland”. The committee also recommends the reductions of prescription charges for all medical card holders under 70 from €2.50 to 50c over a two year period.

The committee has urged the Government to ensure the recommendations of the Future of Healthcare cross-party report are implemented and not treated as “just another report on the health sector”.

It has recommended the establishment of an implementation office under the auspices of the Taoiseach to oversee and enable the recommendations as soon as possible.