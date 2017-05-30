Free GP care for all proposed in €5.8bn healthcare plan

An additional €5.8 billion should be spent on the health service over the next decade in order to provide equal access to universal healthcare, a new report recommends.

The Report on the Future of Healthcare, published on Tuesday morning, calls for free GP care and free hospital care for all, as well as cuts to or abolition of health charges.

The report, drawn up by a cross-party Oireachtas committee, agreed a vision of a universal single-tier health and social care system to replace the current mix of public and private.

Its recommendations include guaranteed maximum waiting times for appointments and procedures, a massive shift in services from hospitals to primary care delivered in the community, and the phased elimination of private care in public hospitals.

Every Irish citizen would be provided with a Carta Slainte, or health care, which would entitle them to access to a wide range of services based on need rather than ability to pay.

The expansion of primary care would see more provision of home care, greater access to diagnostic tests and free GP care for all.

The maximum waiting time for an inpatient procedure would be 12 weeks, and for outpatient appointments 10 weeks. Patients would have to wait no longer than 10 days for a diagnostic test.

The report, drawn up after 11 months of meetings and consultation, was approved by 13 of the committee’s 14 members. Solidarity TD Mick Barry, who dissented, described the report as a missed opportunity to provide “an Irish NHS” involving no patient charges.

The phasing out of private care in the public system would take place over six year, it is envisaged. An independent impact analysis is planned to identify any adverse effects from this process.

The report envisages the investment of €2.8 billion over 10 years to build up capacity, expand entitlements and reduce out of pocket costs for patients.

A further €3 billion would be invested in a transitional fund to develop infrastructure such as IT/e-health and expand the provision of doctors and nurses.

The committee failed to reach agreement on funding the plan, but the report says the health system would continue to be funded by general taxation.

An implementation office would be set up under the auspices of the Taoiseach’s office to develop plans to roll out the proposals.

The Private Hospitals Association has criticised the report for having “too much ideology”.

Chief executive Simon Nugent said the committee spent too much time obsessed with publicly-owned delivery systems rather than taking a holistic view of the overall health assets in the State.