Flu vaccine uptake among health workers rises by 50%

Flu vaccine uptake among health workers increased by 50 per cent this season, according to Dr Brenda Corcoran, the head of the HSE’s National Immunisation Office.

Dr Corcoran said this was really good news and had been achieved by each hospital flu committee using effective initiatives.

She told RTÉ’s News at One there was scientific evidence that a range of initiatives, such as providing chocolates to those getting the vaccine, had proven to be effective in increasing uptake.

“Each hospital has done something slightly different this year. What we’re going to do now is take the findings from each hospital, see what worked, [what] didn’t work and use that to improve the uptake for next year.”

When asked about the levels of immunisation in Ireland in general, Dr Corcoran said that immunisation is “one of the most cost-effective and best interventions in public health, except for clean water.

“But it is only as good as the uptake - we need to have an uptake of 95 per cent for the childhood vaccines so that we will know that we won’t have outbreaks of those diseases.

“Unfortunately, we had an issue with the MMR vaccine in the year 2000 and very shortly afterwards we had a measles outbreak, when up to 2,000 children developed measles and three children died.

“Uptake has improved, we’re now at 92 per cent, but we now have a legacy issue of a number of children and young adolescents who haven’t had the required two vaccinations.”

Measles outbreak

Dr Corcoran noted that last year there was a measles outbreak involving 40 cases, with half of the affected children and adults being hospitalised.

“Measles is rampant in Europe, there have been 6,000 cases already this year in a vast number of countries.

“All the international expert and regulatory bodies all say that vaccination is the best way to protect young children and adults from serious diseases.

“It is a challenge to convey that information to parents. What we would say to parents when reading some of the [information] online, on social media - they should consider the source of that information.

“The information that we have is accredited by the World Health Organisation.

“Our’s is the only website that has that safety statement to say we are giving you clear, healthy, accurate information.

“Talk to your health professional [and] get the right information to help you make that choice.”