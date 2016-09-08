‘Flesh-eating’ bug discovered at Letterkenny maternity unit

Two cases of a rare “flesh-eating” bug were discovered during the summer at Letterkenny University Hospital in Co Donegal.

The unconnected cases were detected at the maternity unit.

A spokesman for Saolta University Health Care Group, on behalf of the hospital, stressed the disease was not contagious.

A spokesman confirmed there was no risk to the babies involved.

Necrotising Fascilitis

“There were two unconnected confirmed cases of Necrotising Fascilitis in LUH earlier this year in the maternity unit. Necrotising Fascilitis is a relatively rare condition. It is not a contagious infection, so other patients were not at risk.

“As the infection resides with the mother post-delivery, there is no risk to the baby.

“Standard treatment was applied to address the condition, including regular surgical debridement and antibiotic administration.”

It is understood there are up to 20 cases of the disease across Ireland each year.