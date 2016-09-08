Extra cardiac lab at Waterford hospital not justified, report finds

The provision of a second catheterisation laboratory to treat heart attack victims in University Hospital Waterford is not justified, according to the newly-published report on the issue.

Furthermore, the existing limited hours service for treating serious heart attacks in Waterford is not sustainable and should be transferred to hospitals in Cork and Dublin, according to the independent clinical review.

Belfast-based cardiologist Dr Niall Herity says the intervention currently provided in Waterford does not meet the clinical standard of 100 primary percutaneous coronary interventions (PPCIs, or angioplasties) a year and “will not do so under the current model”.

Dr Herity’s findings will come as a severe blow for campaigners in the Southeast who want the provision of a second cath lab and a 24/7 cardiac service at the Waterford hospital.

His review was commissioned on foot of an agreement in the programme for Government sought by local TD John Halligan.

Mr Halligan has said he may resign from the Government if the second cath lab is not provided.

Dr Herity says the existing cath lab service in Waterford should be funded and staff to provide 12 four-hour sessions a week - eight more than are currently provided. A back-up should be provided for when X-ray equipment fails, he also recommends.

He says the current, limited-hours PPCI work in Waterford should cease to allow the centre focus on the much larger volume of planned cath lab work.

Patients arriving at Waterford’s emergency department with a major heart attack should be transferred to Cork University Hospital, 90 minutes away, “without delay, irrespective of the time of day or night”.

For patients who are more than 90 minutes away from a 24/7 PPCI centre, a group of local clinical stakeholders should design the best future way of restoring blood flow (reperfusion).

This may be the existing strategy of clot-busting drugs with immediate transfer, a default helicopter transfer or “an alternative strategy”.