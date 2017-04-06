End private care in State-funded hospitals, says committee

All private care should cease in State-funded hospitals, which should only cater to public patients, according to the Dáil committee planning the future of the health service.

Hospital consultants who currently work privately in public hospitals would be paid more to compensate them for the loss in income, and rewarded better for elective work in the public sector, the committee’s draft blueprint for the health service recommends.

The report, seen by The Irish Times, proposes a fund to replace the €621 million income public hospitals would lose as a result of the change.

It says one hospital in each hospital group would become elective-only as an “important counterbalance” for consultants, and to ensure that emergency work does not “crowd out” less urgent treatment for patients.

Public and private care in the health system need to be “disentangled” to allow the private sector operate in a free market without Government subsidy and public resources to be channelled to public patients, the report says.

The existence of private care in the public system - 80 per cent of consultants are allowed to treat private patients in public hospitals - undermines social solidarity for patients by allowing private patients experience much shorter waits for treatment, it says.

The report says no-one should have to wait more than 12 weeks for an impatient procedures, 10 weeks for an outpatient appointment and 10 days for a diagnostic test.

It recommends the introduction of a maximum wait time in Beds, working towards a four-hour target.

Hospitals that breach guarantees would be held accountable though the use of financial sanctions. Individual waiting lists would be published by hospital and specialty.