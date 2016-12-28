Eighty nurses register to attend HSE three-day recruitment fair in Dublin

Eighty nurses have so far registered to attend a three-day recruitment fair taking place over the holiday period at the Health Service Executive headquarters in Dublin. By lunchtime on Wednesday, the first day of the event, just 15 nurses had turned up at Dr Steevens’s Hospital to express an interest in working in the Irish public health service, but the HSE said this was only the first of a series of career events it planned to hold over the coming months.

Many of those attending were interviewed on the spot while others with a more tentative interest were provided with information on a range of job opportunities across the health service.

The event is predominantly targeting Irish nurses who are home from overseas for Christmas and new year and who are thinking of coming back here to work. Others who turned up were thinking of returning to the workforce after time away from work or were thinking about switching from the nursing home sector to hospital-based work.

“We are very keen on changing the narrative around the nursing profession in Ireland,” said Rosarii Mannion, HSE national director of human resources. “For years, we lost graduates because we were not in a position to offer permanent positions, but that has changed now.”

As well as permanent jobs, she highlighted the “very good” pension scheme, an abundance of education and training opportunities and flexible working hours as the positive factors of working for the HSE. Nurses returning from abroad may also qualify for a €1,500 relocation allowance.

She admitted the prospect of rising industrial unrest in 2017, with nurses, doctors and support staff all bruiting strike action over pay issues, “doesn’t help”. “A lot of the negative messages that have gone out have inhibited relocation but we want to change that narrative.”

Susan Leahy, a midwife from Limerick who left for the UK after qualifying in 2009, said she was attending because “it is time to come home”. “At the time, there weren’t a lot of positions available, so I went for the experience.” Asked whether she was motivated by professional or personal reasons, she replied: “A bit of both”.

Nina, who came to Ireland two years ago from India, said she wished to change from working in a nursing home to a hospital in order to widen her nursing knowledge. “My motivation is to be near my family,” answered Catherine Lesniak, when asked why she is planning to return from the UK.

“I’ve been in London since 2006. I trained there and intended to come home after my studies, but there was a mass exodus at the time and so I didn’t feel much incentive to return, but now that I’ve started my own family, it feels as though the time is right.”

Ms Lesniak, from Co Kildare, who works in sexual health in Britain’s National Health Service, said she was primarily interested in job security. “The relocation allowance is nice but you want to be offered a permanent contract. You want to know your job is going to be safe in a few years’ time.”

The event continues until Friday.