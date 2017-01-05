E-cigarettes likely to increase number of smokers quitting successfully – report

Greater uptake of e-cigarettes by smokers is likely to increase the number of people who successfully give up smoking, according to an EU analysis of health interventions.

The European Union Health Technology Assessment (HTA), published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on Thursday, is the first in Europe to examine the cost effectiveness of e-cigarettes.

The agency’s director of health technology assessment, Dr Máirín Ryan said: “This HTA found a high level of uncertainty surrounding both the clinical and cost-effectiveness of e-cigarettes.

“While the long-term effects of using e-cigarettes have not yet been established, data from Healthy Ireland reveals that 29 per cent of smokers currently use e-cigarettes as an aid to quitting smoking.

“Hiqa’s analysis shows that increased uptake of e-cigarettes as an aid to quitting would increase the number of people who successfully quit compared with the existing situation in Ireland and would be cost-effective, provided that the currently available evidence on their effectiveness is confirmed by further studies,” she said.

Quit strategy

The report found that the most cost-effective quitting strategy is to maximise the combined use of the drug varenicline and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT).

Varenicline is a prescription-only medication which helps people to stop smoking by reducing withdrawal symptoms and reducing the satisfaction that can be gained from smoking. NRT is available in a number of formulations, including skin patches and inhalers.

The report found e-cigarettes were twice as effective as no therapy. However, this estimate was based on only two trials including a relatively small number of participants.

“This report found that all publicly funded smoking cessation interventions can be considered clinically effective when compared with doing nothing, and cost-effective when compared with unassisted quitting,” Dr Ryan said.

The prevalence of smoking in the Republic is 22.7 per cent in people aged 15 years and over. The prevalence is higher in men (24.3 per cent) than women (21.2 per cent), and has been in decline since 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately 20 per cent of deaths each year can be attributed to smoking, including deaths due to second-hand smoke.

A public consultation seeking feedback on the report is open until February 3rd, 2017.

Following this, a final report will be prepared for consideration by the Hiqa board, before being submitted to the Minister for Health Simon Harris and the HSE.

The report, along with details on how to take part in the consultation, is available at www.hiqa.ie.