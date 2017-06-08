Dublin restaurant linked to salmonella hit with closure order

A popular Dublin restaurant linked to a suspected outbreak of food poisoning was one of nine food outlets sanctioned by the Food safety Authority (FSAI) during May.

Flanreil Food Services Ltd which runs O’Dwyers Bar & Grill – also known as the Golf Links – on Strand Road in Portmarnock, was ordered to close its kitchen and storage areas by the FSAI.

The other outlets sanctioned by the FSI include a sushi restaurant on Sheriff Street in Dublin’s north inner city. Kokoro Sushi Bento was issued with a prohibition order in relation to its storage of frozen meat and fish. The FSI ordered that large amounts salmon, salmon mayonnaise and raw chicken and beef be removed from its freezer.

The basement kitchen of a Londis supermarket on Carmenhall Road, Sandyford, Dublin was also ordered to close under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

In Tipperary town, the Maid of Erin pub was ordered to cease serving food but allowed to continue serving drinks.

The Tasty Bite takeaway on Main Street, Manorcunningham, Donegal, and the Tropica Asian Street Food restaurant on Quinsboro Road, Bray, in Wicklow were also served with closure orders

Chief executive of the FSAI Dr Pamela Byrne, said it is the legal responsibility of all food outlet operators to ensure they are maintaining the highest standard of food preparation and are not putting consumers’ lives at risk by careless practices.

“It is unfortunate this month to see a high number of enforcement orders. Food safety legislation sets standards which food businesses must adhere to and there can be no shortcuts when it comes to ensuring the protection of consumer health.

“It is of paramount importance that all food businesses must operate stringent food safety practices in order to ensure the food they are producing and selling to their customers is safe to eat. Non-compliance by food businesses will not be tolerated and all breaches of food safety legislation will be dealt with to the full extent of the law,” said Dr Byrne.