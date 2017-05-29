Dr Peter Boylan says Sisters’s decision is ‘noble and honest’

The former Master of the National Maternity Hospital Peter Boylan says he feels personally vindicated by the decision of the Sisters of Charity to end their involvement in St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG).

After deep concern that the the order would dictate medical care at the planned €300 million national maternity hospital on the St Vincent’s Hospital campus in Dublin, the sisters confirmed on Monday they were completely relinquishing involvement in the site.

Dr Boylan, leading obstetrician, had spoken out against the decision for the nuns to retain lutimate ownership of the hospital under a complex corporate structure.

He questioned whether they could influence whether women could have terminations if their life is at risk, seek IVF treatment, sterilisation or contraceptive care.

Shortly after speaking out in the controversy, he resigned from the board of the current national maternity hospital.

Following the Sisters of Charity statement that they would have no involvement in the new company, Dr Boylan said the decision as “noble and honest”.

He said the order deserved full credit for it, but that they should not have been put in the position in the first place.

Dr Boylan told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that the order’s work in the area of surgical and general medicine needed to be acknowledged.

He said the thanks of the State should go to the Sisters for their ‘brave decision’ and to the Minister for Health.

Dr Boylan said the support he had received from people from all over the country had been “overwhelming” and he had made many new friends, but it had been ‘very stressful’ and he had not wanted to end his career at the national maternity hospital in that way.

He will now continue to be a Governor and attend clinical meetings.

“I don’t feel any personal animus to people or from them towards me. Everyone is an adult in this situation, ” Dr Boylan said.

He compared the situation to playing rugby, “you tear strips off each other on the field, but shake hands afterwards”.

However, he admitted he had not slept much during the period when he was at odds with the current Master of Holles Street and the de facto chairman of the board.

“It was stressful and I didn’t sleep much, but as an obstetrician you get used to not sleeping much.”