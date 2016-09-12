Doctor faces inquiry over ‘wrong diagnosis’ of ectopic pregnancy

A consultant obstetrician at South Tipperary General Hospital wrongly diagnosed an ectopic pregnancy in a patient when it may have been viable, a Medical Council disciplinary hearing has heard.

The consultant, identified only as Dr A, faces nine allegations of poor professional performance over his treatment of the patient, Laura Esmonde, in 2013.

Dr A is accused of misinterpreting Ms Esmonde’s ultrasound scans as being indicative of an ectopic pregnancy while ruling out a normal inter-uterine pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancies occur outside the womb and are not viable. They pose a serious risk to the health of the mother.

It is alleged Dr A failed to consider Ms Esmonde’s rising levels of a hormone known as beta human chorionic gonadotropin (bhCG), which is tested to evaluate a possible pregnancy in the early stages.

It is alleged he failed to make a diagnosis of a “pregnancy of unknown location” and to recommend the option of conservative management of the patient.

He directed the administration of a drug used to end a pregnancy, methotrexate, in circumstances where he was not entitled to exclude a viable intra-uterine pregnancy, it is alleged.

Ms Esmonde attended the hospital on January 6th, 2013 for treatment of a leg clot. Tests revealed she was pregnant, which she had not previously been aware of.

‘Consequences’

Neasa Bird BL, for the chief executive of the Medical Council, said Ms Esmonde would tell the fitness to practise inquiry she was told by Dr A that her pregnancy was ectopic and there was no suggestion it might be inter-uterine.

“She inquired from Dr A if she could wait and see if the pregnancy would naturally come to an end, but he said this could have life-threatening consequences for her,” Ms Bird said.

She agreed to the administration of methotrexate to end the pregnancy and was discharged on January 12th, 2013 but her blood levels did not fall as quickly as might be expected for an ectopic pregnancy and she was given a second dose on January 17th.

Eight days later she was transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment of the clot. Maternity staff there performed a scan, which was not consistent with an ectopic pregnancy but with an intra-uterine pregnancy that was now not viable.

She was discharged on January 31st but returned to Cork on February 2nd after miscarrying.

Appropriate treatment

After she complained to the council, Dr A said he appreciated a wrong diagnosis had been made. However, the appropriate treatment was given, he said.

Simon Mills BL, for Dr A, said Ms Esmonde was unwell throughout this period as a result of her clot and was at significant risk if she bled. He said she underwent four separate ultrasounds by four different people and none disclosed a pregnancy in the womb.

Mr Mills said he planned to call an expert witnesses who would say this was never a viable pregnancy. Ms Bird said Dr A later told a colleague in Cork in a letter that he had diagnosed a pregnancy of unknown location in Ms Esmonde when he knew this was misleading.

The letter was amended to refer to a diagnosis of ectopic pregnancy after it emerged through a Freedom of Information request made by Ms Esmonde.

The inquiry will hear from a British obstetrician who will say the incident amounted to a instance of poor professional performance on the part of Dr A.

However, two Irish experts, including the Master of the Rotunda Prof Fergal Malone, will tell the hearing they would have done exactly the same as Dr A if presented with the same circumstances.