Disability service ‘punished resident who alleged abuse’

A HSE-run respite service for people with disabilities in Co Donegal punished a resident who complained of abuse by changing their respite arrangements, the State’s health watchdog has found.

Major non-compliances were identified by the Health Information and Quality Service (Hiqa) in 11 of the 18 outcomes inspected at Drumboe Respite House over three days in April. The inspections were announced.

There are two houses in the centre, one of which was not operational, while the other house provided day and overnight respite services to up to 61 adults and children. Seven residents were accommodated at any one time.

The findings of the inspections identified “significant risks” to the safety and welfare of residents. Inspectors found “serious allegations of abuse” that had not been appropriately reported, or, when reported, had not been properly investigated.

This resulted in vulnerable residents “not being adequately safeguarded” and in one instance when they reported an allegation of abuse they were adversely affected by having their respite services changed.

Residents’ rights and privacy were not respected at all times, as some residents shared bedrooms, and there were no privacy curtains available in the shared bedrooms to allow privacy and dignity around their bed area.

‘Peep hole’

Furthermore, there was a “peep hole” observed on a bedroom door staff used to observe residents at night. However, residents could not be assured that when they were in their bedrooms that other individuals were not observing them without their knowledge.

Inspectors also found “serious failings” in the governance and management of the centre which impacted on the quality and safety of care provided to residents.

There was “limited evidence” of ongoing audits to inform and support decisions in regards to risk management. Six-monthly unannounced visits and an annual review by the HSE had not been carried out.

There were no arrangements in place to support and develop staff and manage their performance, and gaps were identified in the mandatory training provided to staff in regards to the management of challenging behaviour and the protection of vulnerable adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

The HSE was required to take immediate action in response to the serious safeguarding and risk issues identified. The inspector manager requested that three monthly reviews be completed of this centre due to the serious risk identified in the centre.

Since the inspection, the centre has taken a number of steps to rectify the deficiencies identified, including the removal of the peep hole, the implementation of single-room occupancy, and the commencement of meetings with residents.