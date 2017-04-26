Cutting saturated fat does not reduce heart disease, experts say

Cheese, pizza and burgers - they’re all high in saturated fats but may not be as bad for you as you thought.

In fact, the widely held belief among medical professionals and the public that such foods can clog up the arteries and bring on heart disease has been dismissed as “plain wrong” in an article published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM).

Instead, experts are now insisting the emphasis should shift toward exercise, eating “real food” and cutting back on stressful lifestyles.

“It is time to shift the public health message in the prevention and treatment of coronary artery disease away from measuring serum lipids and reducing dietary saturated fat,” an editorial in the journal says.

Cardiologists Dr Aseem Malhotra, Professor Rita Redberg and Pascal Meier cite evidence showing no association between consumption of saturated fat and heightened risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and death.

“Coronary artery disease is a chronic inflammatory disease and it can be reduced effectively by walking 22 minutes a day and eating real food,” they write.

“[BUT] there is no business model or market to help spread this simple yet powerful intervention.”

Coronary artery heart disease is a chronic inflammatory condition which responds to a Mediterranean style diet rich in the anti-inflammatory compounds found in nuts, extra virgin olive oil, vegetables and oily fish.

The authors argue decades of emphasis on the primacy of lowering plasma cholesterol and driving a market of “proven to lower cholesterol” and “low fat” foods and medications, “has been misguided”. Selective reporting of the data may account for such misconceptions, they suggest.

Instead, a key aspect of heart disease prevention is exercise. Just 30 minutes of “moderate activity” a day, three or more times a week works wonders for reducing biological risk factors for sedentary adults.

The authors also say the impact of chronic stress should not be overlooked because it puts the body’s inflammatory response on permanent high alert.

All in all, they argue, a healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction will not only boost quality of life but curb the risk of death from cardiovascular disease and all other causes.