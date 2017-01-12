Current flu outbreak has not yet peaked, HSE says

The current influenza outbreak has not yet peaked, the HSE’s assistant national director of Health Protection Dr Kevin Kelleher has warned. Fifteen people have died from flu so far this season.

Based on what has happened in previous flu outbreaks in 2000-2001 and 2008-2009, the season will not be over until mid-February, he told RTÉ’s News at One.

There is still a problem with people over 65 and health workers not being vaccinated, he said.

“Nursing homes where patients and staff have high levels of vaccination rarely have outbreaks,” he said.

Dr Kelleher said that vaccination levels are at between 40 per cent and 50 per cent for the over 65s when they should be 75 per cent to 80 per cent.

“It’s not clear why there is not a higher uptake. There are a lot of misconceptions among the public, and professionals too. If a person hears a professional saying they will not be vaccinated then they won’t either.

“We don’t know why this is the case. If we did then we could address that.

“Vaccination is a very effective way of stopping the transmission and impact of the flu on a person.”

Fifteen people have died from flu so far this season, the latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance centre up to January 8th show. There were 262 confirmed influenza hospitalised cases were notified to the centre dring the first week of 2017, bringing the total to 535. Most of the hospitalised cases were of those aged 65 years and older.